MEDFORD >> The St. Mary of the Lakes Knights of Columbus Council 6520 raised $20,500 for its charitable activities and the parish school through its third annual Christ Dedication Tree fundraiser.
More than 200 trees lined the perimeter of St. Mary of the Lakes Church grounds during the Christmas season. Each tree memorialized or honored a loved one. The Knights adorned each tree with Christmas lights and a laminated card with the honoree’s name. Many patrons further decorated their tree with personal ornaments.
The trees were removed in just 45 minutes by a multitude of Knights and children and teen volunteers from the Medford area. The Knights donated the trees to BNT Farm in Marlton, delivered by a caravan of trucks and vans. The trees will feed more than 25 goats until March, and the Knights plan to continue donating the trees in the future.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. Dedicated to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism, the Knights provide members and their families with volunteer opportunities for service to people of all backgrounds. For more information on the St. Mary of the Lakes group, visit www.medfordknights.org.