MEDFORD >> St. Mary of the Lakes Knights of Columbus Council hosted its 14th annual charity golf tournament at Medford Lakes Country Club, raising $67,500 for 1st Way of Burlington County, Family Promise of Burlington County, and Medford’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul – organizations that treat every man, woman, and child with respect, dignity, and compassion – nearly a 22 percent increase from the 2020 event in October.
“We are grateful to our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers, all of whom recognized the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis on these organizations within in our communities,” said Council 6520 Past Grand Knight Don Bouchard, who co-chaired the event with Bill Schmidt.
The event had 47 sponsors, up from 31 in 2020, including:
- The Law Office of David J. Karbasian, PC (Event Sponsor)
- Miles Technologies (Event Sponsor)
- Zallie’s Fresh Kitchen at ShopRite of Medford (Event Sponsor)
- Wawa (Event Sponsor)
- Holman Enterprises (Platinum Sponsor)
- Surety Title Company (Platinum Sponsor)
“We are also grateful to our seven Gold Sponsors, nine Silver Sponsors, 25 Bronze Sponsors, 40 boosters, 33 local merchants who donated items for the raffles and prizes, and local golf courses that donated foursomes for auction who ‘chipped in for charity’ to make our annual tournament an overwhelming success,” added Schmidt. “And we were thrilled to have the maximum number of registered golfers and representatives from each organization for the awards presentation and an incredible dinner.”
Holman Enterprises and Burns Honda generously supplied two vehicles for a chance to win with a hole in one on each par 3 hole.
Tournament Winners
- 1st Place: Ann Fulginiti, Mary Ann Hajduk, Lisa Mellas, Michelle Molz.
- 2nd Place: John Lee Madden, Dave Maurer, Kevin Walsh, JT Wambold
- 3rd Place: Keith Langan, Brian Bouchard, Mike Hyland, Chuck Insalaco
Golf Awards
- Closet to the Pin: Mike Anderson
- Most Accurate Drive: Randy Ware
- Chipping Contest: Andre Caldini
The event also featured lunch, a cocktail hour, dinner, a live auction, and a raffle.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. Dedicated to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism, the Knights provide members and their families with volunteer opportunities for service to people of all backgrounds. In 2020, the order gave over $185 million directly to charity; part of the $15 billion given to charity over the past 10 years. Members also performed over 75 million man-hours of voluntary service (a $2 billon value).
The St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization that allows women and men to join together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering. During the last fiscal year, the Medford Conference helped more than 29,400 men, women, and children with spiritual assistance and food, clothing, and financial help for rent and mortgage, auto insurance, utilities, health care, and other expenses valued at about $385,000. Outreach included 1,521 telephone calls, 662 food deliveries, and 66 home visits.
Family Promise of Burlington County is a non-profit interfaith organization committed to a united outreach by the religious community in Burlington County providing shelter, meals and assistance to homeless families. The program provides help, hope and a safe haven for guests while they seek affordable housing. Since 1997 Family Promise has hosted about 440 families totaling more than 1,500 individuals, including about 1,000 children. In 2020, Family Promise provided 1,754 total nights of shelter.
1st Way of Burlington County helps any woman or girl with an unplanned pregnancy find medical, legal, or psychological help as well as shelter, education, or adoption guidance. 1st Way believes in the sanctity of life, all life – the life of the mother as well as the life of the baby. 1st Way provides free resources which support life affirming choices. This is accomplished through a loving, non-judgement approach with peer counseling, education, and practical services. Over the past year, 1st Way has served over 2,700 families. The organization has distributed 150,000 diapers/pull ups; 2,400 boxes of wipes; 4,500 bottles of lotion, baby wash, and shampoo; 9,000 jars of baby food; 2,800 cans of formula; 230 large baby items such as playpens and thousands of article of clothing.