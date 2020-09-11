Knights of Columbus St. Mary of the Lakes Council 6520 in Medford has been awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honor for local councils.
The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs, and volunteering time through service-oriented activities.
Council 6520 will host its 13th annual charity golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 26 at Medford Village Country Club. Net proceeds benefit Medford’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Family Promise of Burlington County (formerly the Interfaith Hospitality Network), and 1st Way of Burlington County.
These three organizations provide critical services like food, shelter, clothing, financial assistance, and counseling to the needy in the area. Council 6520 invites local business owners and men and women golfers to “chip in for charity” to support these vital organizations that treat every man, woman, and child with respect, dignity, and kindness.
Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals. Golf registration is open for 136 golfers ($150, or $165 after Sept. 21) and includes greens fee, golf cart, continental breakfast, beverages on the course, and dinner. The tournament is a scramble format and begins with a shotgun start at 11:00 a.m.
To serve as a sponsor or to register for golf, contact Don Bouchard at bouchdm@aol.com or 609-654-8853 or 609-760-8932.
The Knights of Columbus is one of the world’s leading fraternal and service organizations with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 77 million service hours and $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also provides financial services to groups and individuals, resulting in more than $112 billion of life insurance in force, and through its money management firm, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, it invests in accord with Catholic social teachings. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 138 years.