MEDFORD — ShopRite of Medford is making sure its staff, as well as its clientele remain safe during this coronavirus pandemic.
According to Kim Bezanis, director of marketing and customer relations at the store located just east of Main Street on Route 70, numerous measures have been taken since the COVID-19 outbreak occurred.
They include:
- Exclusive 7 to 8 a.m. shopping hour for senior citizens 60 and older and immuno-compromised customers
- Store is restricted to 30 percent occupancy (as opposed to the New Jersey recommended 50 percent)
- All team members, customers and vendors must wear face masks
- All team members and vendors must have their temperature taken prior to entering the building. Anyone with a temp of 100 degrees or over will not be permitted to enter.
- The register belts and keypads are cleaned on a regular basis
- Team members are given frequent breaks to allow for hand washing and glove changing
Social distancing reminders appear throughout the store and on the overhead announcements
Deep cleaning and sanitation of all store touch points is done throughout the store - every day.
- Carts and hand baskets are sanitized every night
- Plexiglass shields at registers, pharmacy, deli, seafood, meat and courtesy provide a physical barrier.
- Curbside pick up and prepayment is available for ShopRite from Home and the Family Meals to Go
- Self-serve items in prepared foods and bakery are now pre-packaged
There has been a total team effort when making sure the store is safe as well.
“The store has cross trained many associates throughout the store to shift with the ‘new’ flow of business and needs around the store,” said Bezanis. “Some examples would be ShopRite From Home team is getting support from all the departments around the store to handle the huge increase in demand, our maintenance/housekeeping staff now has help from all departments to make sure we are cleaning and disinfecting all touch points around the store.”
Bezanis said the staff increased from 285 to more than 300 team members in recent weeks. “The additional staffing is working out wonderfully and a great addition to the team,” she said.
When asked what the biggest challenges facing the store in light of the pandemic, Bezanis commented:
“Delivery and supply chain interruptions. Keeping team members and customers safe. Shifting sales trends throughout the week and adjusting schedules. For example, Sundays are much slower then before and days during mid-week are much busier than prior to the pandemic.
Everyday we are updating management teams and team members throughout the store with the latest guidelines from the CDC and regional/state guidelines. Quantity limits on products is also a bouncing ball that we are constantly having to update customers on via signs throughout the store.”
The toughest items to keep in stock, according to Bezanis, are paper towels, toilet Paper, Lysol type wipes, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizers and rubbing alcohol.
As for what food shopping might look like when things get back to ‘normal’, Bezanis had this to say:
“There is a school of thought that we will see customers making less trips to the supermarkets, but buying more at each trip,” she said. “Also, we expect to see demand continue for online ordering, delivery and curbside pick up. Although no one knows exactly what will happen, we can only surmise and be prepared to adapt to what the customer preferences become.”