The Medford Township Administrative Offices will be closed and staff assigned to this location will be unavailable from Wednesday, May 12 through Friday, May 14, as the township relocates its offices from 17 North Main Street to the new Medford Town Hall building.
Offices will reopen to the public on Monday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m.
The new physical and mailing address of the Medford Town Hall is 49 Union Street. All staff phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.
The municipal offices are located on the 2nd floor. Elevator service is available.
The Pinelands Branch Library, to be located on the first floor, is expected to relocate from its current location on South Main Street later this year.