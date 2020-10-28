MEDFORD >> Erin Hartman of Medford has been selected for the Medford-Vincentown Rotary "Cole Roberts Humanitarian Grant".
Hartman was recently been selected for a Marshall Scholarship from the United Kingdom, an honor given to only 50 scholars nationwide each year.
A graduate of Shawnee High School and the University of Pennsylvania, Hartman has been a full-time staff nurse and certified sexual assault forensic examiner in the Emergency Department of Weill Cornell's Trauma Center at the Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City.
Hartman will be studying in the United Kingdom for the next two years under the scholarship and receive a dual Masters from the University of York and the London School of Business and Economics.
A former Rotarian, Roberts recently passed after 50 years of perfect attendance in various roles of past president, vice president, director, gov. representative and Paul Harris Fellow.
For more information on Medford-Vincentown Rotary, visit www.MVRotaryclub.org.