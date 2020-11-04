MOORESTOWN >> The IREM® (Institute of Real Estate Management) has reappointed Eileen Wirth, CEO & President of Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood Development, Inc. (MEND), to the 2021 Federal Housing Advisory Board (FHAB). She has served on the Board since November 2014 and is a former Vice Chair and Chair of the Board.
The IREM Federal Housing Advisory Board provides guidance in developing programs for and communicating with IREM members who manage HUD-subsidized or insured properties; meets with HUD, rural development and other governmental bodies and reviews their directives. As a member of the FHAB, Wirth will travel to DC twice a year to meet with housing officials at HUD, Public Housing and USDA Rural Housing to discuss the issues facing the affordable housing industry.
"I am so pleased to once again be appointed as a member of the IREM Federal Housing Advisory Board,” said Wirth. “This Board provides the unique opportunity for affordable housing professionals to meet with top regulatory officials at HUD and USDA Rural Housing to discuss the issues directly impacting owners, managers and residents of affordable and subsidized housing.”
A veteran in affordable housing management and finance, Wirth was recently named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of MEND. She is the first woman to serve in this position in MEND’s 50+ year history. As a board member of the IREM, Wirth will use her experience and expertise to provide solutions to issues within the affordable housing industry.
About MEND
Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood Development, Inc. (MEND) is a private, nonprofit, housing development organization founded by several Moorestown churches in 1969. MEND is a national and state award-winning developer dedicated to providing safe and affordable rental housing to senior citizens, disabled persons, and families of low and moderate income. MEND has developed 770 residential units at 30 locations in the Burlington County region. Over the past 50 years, MEND’s affordable housing production efforts have represented a $150 million real estate investment in the region. Visit www.mendinc.org for more information.