GALLOWAY >> The Rowan University men’s track & field team opened the season at the Stockton Invitational March 26 here.
The 4x100 meter relay was the first team to cross the finish line in 41.67. The relay included Don Clement, Rakim Coyle, Jah’mere Beasley and Nana Agyemang. The 4x400 meter relay of Amara Conte, Joe DeVito, Vincent Delle and Hunter Barbieri ran a winning time of 3:27.07.
DeVito was the winner in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.95. Dan McAleavey threw the javelin 204’ 7” (62.36 m) for first place. Earnie Daniel claimed first place in the high jump with a height of 6’ 6.7” (2.0 m). Nick Simila won the 800 meters in 1:59.67 followed by Jeff Stewart, second (1:59.94) and Jake Riley, third (2:00.20).
The Profs took first through fourth in the 100 meter dash. Agyemang was the winner in 11.34 followed by Beasley, second (11.48); Clement, third (11.60) and Naxier Jenkins, fourth (11.77). Agyeman also won the 200 meter dash in 22.37.
Ahmir Johnson came in first in the triple jump with 47’ 5.2” (14.46 m). In the field events, Nick Kokolis was the winner in the discus with a throw of 151’ 3.35” (46.11 m) and Ian Bain was third (138’ 1”, 42.09 m). Kokolis also took fifth in the hammer (137’ 3”, 41.84 m) and shot put (40’ 4.6”, 12.31 m). In the hammer, Bain finished sixth (134’ 6.9”, 41.02 m) and Edgar Rosa was seventh (132’ 8.9”, 40.46 m).
Beasley came in second (22.41) in the 200 meter dash while Clement was third (23.09). Kevin Lauer ran the 3000 meters in 8:43.21 for second place.
In the 400 meters, Conte and Delle were second (49.69) and third (50.34) respectively. Rosa finished second in the javelin with 191’ 11.5” (58.51 m) and Huasley Parades was fifth (172’ 4.8”, 52.55 m). Marquise Young had a second place (16.50) in the 110 meter hurdles and John Nguyen was fifth (22.54).
Jake Kolodziej finished third (4:11.67) in the 1500 meters followed by Esteban Delgado, fourth (4:12.63) and Michael Onu, fifth (4:15.20). Rob Gardner came in third in the pole vault with 13’ 5.4” (4.10 m) followed by Eric Byrne, fourth (12’ 11.5”, 3.95 m), Nick Rossi, fifth (12’ 5.6”, 3.80 m) and Bobby Blanchard, sixth (12’ 5.6”, 3.90 m).
In the 200 meter dash, Jenkins and Young were fifth (23.56) and sixth (23.64) respectively. Barbieri was fifth (51.80) in the 400 meters. Peter Argerakis had a sixth place (2:01.60) in the 800 meters and Kush Patel was sixth (9:11.54) in the 3000 meters.