CHESTER, Pa. >> The Rowan University men’s 4x400 meter relay won with a time of 3:15.86, which is currently first in the NCAA Division III at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester University April 10.
Amara Conte, Vincent Delle, Hunter Barbieri and Francis Terry were on the 4x400 A meter relay. Jah’mere Beasley won the 200 meter dash in 21.72 and was second (11.01) in the 100 meter dash. Nana Agyemang finished first in the long jump with 22’ 8.50” (6.92 m). He had a second place (22.44) in the 200 meter dash and was third (11.17) in the 100 meter dash.
In the 400 meters, Justin Bishop was the winner with a time of 48.63 and Terry followed second in 49.10. Marquise Young claimed first (15.87) in the 110 meter hurdles and John Nguyen was second (15.90).
Rowan took first through third in the 800 meters. Esteban Delgado crossed the finish line first (1:57.31) while Jake Riley and Brandon Diaz were second (1:58.15) and third (1:58.50) respectively.
In the field events, Earnest Daniel won the high jump with a height of 6’ 6.75” (2.00 m). He had a second place (44’ 4.25”, 13.52 m) in the triple jump. Nick Kokolis came in first (148’ 6”, 45.27 m) in the discus. He was fifth in the shot put (39’ 8”, 12.09 m) and hammer (143’ 8”, 43.80 m).
Ian Bain had a second place in the shot put with a throw of 144’ 6” (44.04 m). Soham Kolli finished third (6’ 4.75”, 1.95 m) in the high jump. Rob Gardner tied for third in the pole vault with a height of 14’ 5.25” (4.40 m). Nick Simila ran 4:04.93 in the 1500 meters for third place. Conte came in fourth (49.43) in the 400 meters.
The 4x400 B meter relay came in fifth (3:33.01) followed by the 4x400 C meter relay sixth (3:34.99). Michael Abriola, Delgado, Riley and Peter Argerakis were on the B relay. Naxier Jenkins, Diaz, Colin Gardina and Korey Greene made up the C relay.