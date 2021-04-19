GLASSBORO >> The Rowan men’s track and field team took first in 10 individual events and two relays at the Bill Fritz Invitational Saturday.
The 4x100 meter relay of Nana Agyemang, Jah’mere Beasley, Donovan Clement and Julian Pratt won with a time of 42.65. Hunter Barbieri, Amara Conte, Justin Bishop and Francis Terry were on the first place (3:16.53) 4x400 meter relay.
Marquise Young was the winner (15.13) in the 110 meter hurdles and John Nguyen was second (15.27). Joe DeVito claimed first in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 55.73.
In the 100 meter dash, the Profs took first through third. Beasley ran a winning time of 10.80 followed by Agyemang, second (10.97) and Clement, third (11.28) Beasley also took first (21.30) in the 200 meter dash and Agyeman was fourth (21.96).
Kevin Lauer crossed the finish line first (4:02.53) in the 1500 meters. Jeff Stewart ran a winning time of 15:09.19 in the 5000 meters. Rob Gardner took first in the pole vault with a height of 14’ 5.22” (14.40 m).
In the javelin, Dan McAleavey finished first with 196’ 5.4” (59.88 m) while Julie Lebron and Edgar Rosa were second (193’ 6.8”, 59.00 m) and third (184’ 4.5”, 56.20 m). Lebron was also second (6’ 2”, 1.88 m) in the high jump.
Soham Kolli took first place in the high jump with 6’ 5.9” (1.98 m). Jake Kolodziej had a time of 1:56.61 in the 800 meters for second place.
In the field events, John Owens won the long jump with 22’ 9.22” (6.94 m) while Ahmir Johnson and Frankie Richard were third (22’ 4.11”, 6.81 m) and fourth (22’ 1.74”, 6.75 m) respectively.
Nick Kokolis took second in the hammer (155’ 7.3”, 47.43 m) and discus (149’ 0.1”, 45.42 m). He was also fourth in the shot put (39’ 1.2”, 11.92 m). Ian Bain had a fourth place (142’ 4.6”, 43.40 m) in the discus.
Conte came in third (49.58) in the 400 meters while Terry and Barbieri were fourth (50.16) and fifth (50.77) respectively. Vincent Delle came in sixth (51.02) in the 400 meters.
Nick Simila took third (15:31.03) in the 5000 meters and Noah Cziryak was fourth (15:32.99). Dario Epifania and Kush Patel were fifth (15:33.82) and sixth (15:34.11) in the 5000 meters.
Eric Byrne finished fourth (13’ 5.4”, 4.10m) in the pole vault while Bryant Then and Nick Rossi tied for fifth (12’ 11.5”, 3.95 m). In the 800 meters, Esteban Delgado finished fourth (1:57.82) followed by Zach Voll, fifth (1:58.73) and Peter Argerakis, sixth (2:02.02). Michael Onu had a fifth place (4:09.56) in the 1500 meters.