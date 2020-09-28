Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.