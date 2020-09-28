Moorestown Friends School seniors Abigail Bischoff of Moorestown and Lauren Kam of Westampton have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship competition.
After completing the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) in 2019 alongside 1.5 million additional U.S. students, Bischoff and Karn entered the cohort of 16,000 semifinalists this month.
They now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered in the spring.