Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson released the following statement on the announcement that vacant space in the Moorestown Mall would be used as a mass vaccination site:
“This week our hospitals began administering the first doses of vaccine to their workers and now this announcement provides more good news for our residents,” said Hopson. “The Moorestown Mall is centrally located and close to several major highways. This promises to be a busy location, and our health care workers and eventually our residents will benefit from the easy access. I applaud the selection and look forward to seeing this mega-site open.”
“While the initial rollout of the vaccine is exciting, we must remain patient and continue to be vigilant about doing our part to help prevent the virus’ spread. That means wearing masks in public and obeying social-distancing requirements and quarantines. By all of us working together, I know we will finally see an end to this pandemic and a long-awaited return to normalcy,” Hopson added.
The regional “mega-site” at the mall will be operated by the State Department of Health and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management. Once opened, each mega-site is expected to administer as many as 2,400 doses of vaccine daily beginning with health care workers. Vaccine is not expected to be administered to members of the general public for several months.