MEDFORD >> On Aug. 22 at 10:03 p.m., Medford Township Police, Fire, and EMS units responded to Branin Road south of Charville Road for a report of motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist.
The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling north on Branin Road when it struck a bicyclist who was also riding north on Branin Road.
The bicycle rider was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld at pending notification of next of kin. The crash is under investigation by the Medford Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau.
Car hits tree, kills motorist
MEDFORD >> On Aug. 21 at 11: 38 p.m., Medford Township Police, Fire, and EMS units responded to the area of 221 Medford-Mount Holly Road for a report of motor vehicle crash.
An investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling north on Medford-Mount Holly Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the southbound side of the roadway before striking a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was ejected from thevehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger was transported to Cooper Trauma Center - Camden by PennStar helicopter and was admitted in critical condition.
The identity of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crash is under investigation by the Medford Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau.