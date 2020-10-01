EVESHAM >> On Sept. 23, Evesham Township Police conducted a motor vehicle stop that led to the arrest of Bernard Gibson, 20, of Camden for possession of marijuana.
During the motor vehicle stop, K9 Moose gave a positive indication during an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which led to the seizure of the vehicle and the obtainment of a search warrant.
During the execution of the search warrant, additional marijuana was discovered along with a loaded 9mm handgun.
Gibson was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (2nd Degree) and was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.