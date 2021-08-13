MEDFORD >> On Aug. 7 at 12:48 p.m., Medford Township Police, Fire and Ems were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway Route 70 and Main Street (County Route 541) for a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle here.
A motor vehicle and motorcycle, both traveling westbound on Route 70, impacted as the motor vehicle was changing lanes. The impact ejected the operator from the motorcycle resulting in traumatic injuries.
The motorcycle operator, Michael Bronzini, 46, of Cherry Hill was flown to Cooper Trauma by aeromedical helicopter. The operator of the motor vehicle, Christine Shourt, 22 of Southampton, was uninjured in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Medford Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. The intersection of Route 70 and Main Street was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.