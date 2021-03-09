MOUNT HOLLY >> Mount Holly Mayor Jason Jones and the town council proclaimed “Trooper Sean Cullen Day” shall be celebrated annually on March 8 in honor of his life.
Cullen was a former Mount Holly police officer who joined the New Jersey State Police on Aug. 24, 1994 after serving in several New Jersey police departments. Five years ago, on March 8, 2016 while assisting a motorist he was struck by a passing vehicle and died.
“Sean Cullen was a pillar of our community and a valuable addition to our police department he was beloved by our town and it is only fitting and proper that we honor and remember him for his sacrifice” said Mayor Jones.
Annually on March 8 the town will lower its flags to half-staff and the police department will take appropriate steps to honor his life. Mount Holly Township will ask all of its residents to join in remembering and celebrating his life.
Mount Holly Police Chief Rich Spitler said “I would like to thank Mayor Jones and the town council for keeping Sean Cullen’s memory alive and encourage all Mount Holly residents to join us in remembering him.”
Wayne Blanchard, president of the State Troopers Fraternal Association said, “The State Troopers Fraternal Association is forever grateful to Mayor Jason Jones and the town council and the people of Mount Holly Township for this great honoring of one of our hero’s, Trooper Sean Cullen. We truly appreciate honoring Sean’s legacy as a police officer in different jurisdictions within the State which demonstrates his unwavering sacrifice to citizens of New Jersey. Beyond that, an honor such as creating a Sean Cullen Day within the Township of Mount Holly demonstrates the recognition of Sean as a son, brother, father, soulmate, and outstanding community member. The good and outstanding values he exhibited and positive impacts he has had on the community even after making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty will be forever recognized in the Township of Mount Holly.”