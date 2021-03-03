MOUNT HOLLY >> At the Feb. 22 town council meeting, Mount Holly Deputy Mayor Chris Banks led the council in declaring Black History month in the township and to honor the three African American players on the historic 1961 undefeated Rancocas Valley High School football team.
Deputy Mayor Banks, who helped to organize the Martin Luther King Day of service, starting in 2015, sponsored the resolution declaring February Black History Month.
“I urge all members of our Mount Holly community to join with me in celebrating Black History month and the rich traditions of African American culture. Our African American culture and people have enriched our country in countless ways and we invite you to join us in celebrating,” said Banks.
Under Banks, the day of service has attracted upwards 250 participants a year and since its inception has produced almost 5,000 hours of community service. Some of the projects have included assisting the Burlington County animal shelter with toys for abandoned dogs and supporting our troops overseas as well as helping deserving families right here in Mount Holly.
Councilman Lou Brown introduced the proclamation to honor the only three African American members of the history making 1961 RV football team. Leroy Wimberly, Joe Jones and Walter Williams were part of the team that led Rancocas Valley to its first-ever undefeated season. Wimberly and Jones were a dynamic duo on offense as running backs, while Williams played defensive end.
“Wimberly, Jones and Williams set an example for all, and were beacons of hope, opportunity and achievement for generations of Mount Holly children to follow. Countless local residents grew up striving to better themselves thanks to the examples they set,” Brown said.
Leroy Wimberly and Walter Williams are lifelong residents of Mount Holly attended the meeting to accept the honor.