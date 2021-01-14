Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 68-year-old Mount Holly man pled guilty in Superior Court to inappropriately touching an underage girl with whom he was acquainted as well as possessing multiple images and videos containing child photography.
Paul Marris, 68, of Second Street, entered the guilty plea last month to Second-Degree Possession of Child Sexual Material (More than 1,000 Items but Less than 100,000 Items), and Third-Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Impairing or Debauching the Morals of a Child).
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Marris faces three years in New Jersey state prison when sentenced on Feb. 17. He will also be subjected to parole supervision for life and be required to register with law enforcement as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.
Marris was arrested in August 2020 following an investigation that began when the victim notified her parents that he was sending her sexually suggestive texts, attempted to kiss her on the lips, grabbed her bra strap and rubbed her inner thigh.
Further information about the victim is being withheld in an attempt to protect her identity.
Marris is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy, Supervisor of the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Mount Holly Township Police Department and the Lumberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Unit.
The lead investigators were Mount Holly Township Lieutenant Clifford Spencer and Lumberton Township Detective Aaron Roselli.