MOUNT HOLLY >> Robert Maybury, executive director of the Mount Holly Municipal Utilities Authority (MHMUA), announced the new Peracetic Acid (PAA) storage tank and metering facility was put into service March 25.
“This project was completed in-house by the Authority’s skilled technicians, saving the ratepayers nearly seven hundred thousand dollars.” stated Maybury.
The original bid for the project had bids ranging from $869,000 to well over $1 million dollars. The MHMUA, led by chairman Jules Tchiessen, the commissioners and Maybury, decided to allow the MHMUA’s valuable and dedicated employees to tackle the project. The resulting savings amounted to an estimated $697,000 over in comparison to the lowest qualified contractor bid.
“Under Maybury’s leadership, the MHMUA has strived to achieve peak efficiency while providing wastewater treatment that consistently exceeds environmental standards. The ratepayers in each of the six townships served by the MHMUA are receiving the benefits of stable rates due to efficient staffing, reissuing of bonds and elimination of certain debt service. The MHMUA has not increased customer rates since 2013 and this is a testament to the dedicated staff that make up the MHMUA family,” said Thiessen.
These savings will allow the MHMUA to make needed capital improvements to its infrastructure such as; sewer main repairs and manhole rehabilitation. Safety additions and other upgrades are also being completed so the MHMUA can continue to deliver the best quality wastewater treatment possible to protect the environment. Based on the success of this project, the MHMUA will continue to seek projects that would be completed in-house for additional ratepayer savings.
The MHMUA owns and operates/maintains 40 pumping stations in Mount Holly, Hainesport, Eastampton, Westampton, Lumberton and Moorestown. The MHMUA owns and maintains more than 175 miles of sanitary (gravity and force) mains that collect and transfer wastewater to two wastewater treatment facilities (the Rancocas Road Water Pollution Control and the Maple Avenue Water Pollution Control Facility).
The MHMUA services approximately 15,000 residential customers - representing an estimated population of 50,000 - in addition to nearly 600 commercial customers and six regulated industrial users.