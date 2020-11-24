MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard shareholder John H. Geaney, Esq., addressed attendees of a virtual meeting Nov. 19 of the Human Resource Association of Southern New Jersey.
Geaney’ presentation was titled, “COVID-19 and Workers’ Compensation.” In his presentation, Geaney addressed recently enacted laws in New Jersey pertaining to the presumption of compensability for essential employees and first responders. Additionally, he provided tips on the proper investigation of COVID-19 claims and questions to ask during discovery.
A seasoned workers’ compensation practitioner for over 35 years, Geaney is the author of “Geaney’s New Jersey Workers’ Compensation Manual” and “A Guide to Employment Issues Under the ADA & FMLA” distributed by the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education. Geaney concentrates his practice in the representation of employers in workers' compensation defense matters, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.