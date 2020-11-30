MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard attorneys Sanmathi (Sanu) Dev and Nicole L. McCann helped high school students get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a lawyer at the Second Annual High School Pre-Law Diversity Symposium.
The event, co-sponsored by the Rutgers Law School Minority Student Program and Take a Chance on Law, was held on Nov. 21.
The Pre-Law Diversity Symposium seeks to encourage high schools students of diverse backgrounds to consider a career in law. Dev and McCann served as mock trial coaches during the competition. Additionally, they spoke to the students about law careers in private practice.
Dev concentrates her practice on school law and labor and employment law. She is experienced in representing, advising, and defending boards of education and charter schools in all areas of school law including: labor and employment, special education, Section 504, student discipline and civil rights. She leads Capehart Scatchard’s School Law Blog, which focuses on cases, court decisions, and current developments affecting education law in New Jersey. Dev is the chair of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which seeks to facilitate the Firm’s efforts to achieve and maintain a diverse and inclusive workplace at every level of our organization. Dev also serves as the firm’s Hiring Shareholder.
McCann is an associate in the Workers’ Compensation Department and is a member of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She received her law degree from Rutgers Law School in Camden and a B.A. degree in History, with a minor in Political Science, from Rutgers University in Camden. During law school, McCann was awarded the American Bar Association Section of Labor and Employment Law and Bloomberg BNA Award for Excellence in the Study of Labor and Employment Law. Upon law school graduation, she worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Christine Smith, J.S.C. in Atlantic County. McCann is a pupil in the Vincent S. Haneman American Inn of Court. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.