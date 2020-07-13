MOUNT LAUREL >> Lara A. Bruneau, MD, and Nicole Hancq, MD, formerly of Bruneau Family Practice in Mount Laurel, recently joined Cooper University Health Care as part of its primary care network of providers.
Dr. Bruneau is board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics. She received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed residencies in both internal medicine and pediatrics at Cooper. Dr. Bruneau has been a life-long South Jersey resident, and graduated from Holy Cross High School in Delran.
Dr. Hancq is also a Burlington County native and grew up in Marlton. A graduate of Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, Dr. Hancq completed her internship and residency in family medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia.
“I have known Dr. Bruneau and Dr. Hancq for many years. They are excellent physicians, and we are excited to welcome them to Cooper as we expand our primary care services in Burlington County,” said Daniel Hyman, DO, Medical Director, Population Health and Primary Care at Cooper.
“Dr. Bruneau and Dr. Hancq are outstanding clinicians with a commitment and dedication to the families they serve, and we are happy to have them as part of the Cooper team,” said Pam Ladu, Vice President of Institute Strategy at Cooper.
“Joining Cooper affords our patients access to a vast array of outstanding specialists, allowing us to deliver the best care we can, as well as add more health care providers to our office to expand access,” said Dr. Bruneau. Both doctors will continue seeing patients at 2963 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel. To schedule an appointment call, 856-638-1990.