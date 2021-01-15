MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that three attorneys were admitted as shareholders to the 144-year-old law firm.
The new shareholders at Capehart Scatchard are: Joseph A. Acosta, Workers’ Compensation Department; Christopher M. Chu, Workers’ Compensation Department and Keith E. Nagy, Workers’ Compensation Department.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 84 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City.