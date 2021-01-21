MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard executive committee member Yasmeen S. Khaleel was presented with the 2020 Founder’s Award by the Estate and Financial Planning Council of Southern New Jersey (EFPCSNJ) Jan. 21.
The award was presented during a virtual meeting of the organization. Established in 2001, the founder’s award is presented to an individual who has provided distinguished service to the estate and financial planning profession.
Khaleel, a Mount Laurel resident, concentrates her practice in the representation of individuals, business owners, medical, dental and other professionals in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust administration, business succession planning, transactional and tax planning. She routinely handles matters of special needs planning including guardianship applications. Additionally, she is experienced in handling complex business/estate and trust litigation matters in conjunction with the Litigation Group.
Khaleel is the past president of EFPCSNJ, is on the board of directors for the Animal Welfare Association, is a committee member of the Samaritan Hospice and Health Care Planned Giving Committee, and a committee member of the Indian Cultural Center –Asian Indian Professionals Scholarship Committee (formerly the Asian Indian Professionals, Inc.).
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 84 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City.