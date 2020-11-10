MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced its “Best Law Firm” ranking in the area of Litigation – Insurance (Metro, Tier 3) on the 2021 list published by “U.S. News & World Report” and “Best Lawyers”.
Law firms included on the list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have at least one attorney who has been included in the current edition of “Best Lawyers in America”, which recognizes the top five percent of practicing lawyers in the United States. Betsy Ramos (Litigation – Insurance) was recognized for this prestigious award in the 2021 edition.
“Best Law Firms” is published by “Best Lawyers” in partnership with “U.S. News & World Report”.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.