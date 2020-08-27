MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Lora V. Northen, Executive Committee Member and Workers’ Compensation Shareholder, has been named to the New Jersey Law Journal’s 2020 list of New Jersey Trailblazers.
According to the New Jersey Law Journal, New Jersey Trailblazers are “individuals that are truly agents of change and professionals who have made significant marks on practice, policy and the technological advancement of their practice.”
Northen was recognized for spearheading the development of the system for creating a paperless environment in the Firm’s Workers’ Compensation department. Through her efforts, the firm is controlling time and costs more effectively and can focus more on the practice of law instead of amassing large paper files.
Northen focuses her practice in the representation of employers, self-insured companies, and insurance carriers. Certified as a trial attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey in Workers’ Compensation Law, Northen is a member of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Burlington County and Camden County Bar Associations. Northen is also a Fellow of the College of Workers’ Compensation Attorneys for the American Bar Association. She is a frequent speaker on workers’ compensation issues before a myriad of trade organizations.
