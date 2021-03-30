MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard Shareholder Betsy G. Ramos, Esq. recently completed the required 40-hour Civil Mediation Training Program conducted by the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM).
Completion of this program meets the training requirements for Rule 1:40 Civil, General Equity, and Probate Mediation Roster of the Superior Court, as maintained by the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. Ramos is expanding her practice to include serving as a mediator in civil cases in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a civil trial attorney, Ramos, a Mansfield resident, is an executive committee member and co-chair of the Litigation Department. She is a seasoned litigator with more than 25 years of experience handling diverse matters and concentrates her practice in tort defense, business litigation, insurance coverage, estate litigation, employment litigation and general litigation.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of more than 80 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton Holmdel, Philadelphia and Manhattan, N.Y. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.