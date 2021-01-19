EVESHAM >> Natalia P. Teekah has joined Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP as an associate continuing her concentration on environmental and land use matters.
Teekah has experience advising clients on regulatory compliance, transactional due diligence, contaminated site redevelopment, and solid and hazardous waste matters. Teekah is also experienced with issues involving the Spill Compensation and Control Act, Solid Waste Management Act, NEPA, Freshwater Wetlands Protection Act, CERCLA, RCRA, ISRA, Blue Acres, municipal stormwater regulation, environmental cleanup cost recovery, and supplemental environmental projects.
Prior to joining Hyland Levin Shapiro, Teekah practiced in the environmental and zoning and land use group at another South Jersey law firm.
“Natalia’s experience, education and skill sets will enhance our ability to serve our clients in land use and environmental matters. As the economy rebounds, we are seeing increased activity in land use applications and redevelopment projects. With the addition of Natalia to our growing practice, we will have an expanded capability to meet our clients’ needs in these areas with agility and efficiency,” said land use partner, Bob Baranowski.
Teekah is a graduate of Vermont Law School (J.D. 2018) and Emory University (B.S., 2012). During her time at Vermont Law School, Teekah was a student clinician at the Environmental and Natural Resources Legal Clinic.
Prior to that, Teekah was a legal researcher and legislative extern with Vermont Public Interest Group, the largest environmental advocacy organization in the state of Vermont. She also served on the Executive Board of the Vermont Journal of Environmental Law.
In her free time, Teekah enjoys reading, traveling, and SCUBA diving, and she hopes to take up fencing again—a hobby that she enjoyed during college.