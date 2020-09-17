EVESHAM >> On Sept. 15, the Evesham Police Department in unison with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office arrested Erry Grullon-DeLarosa, 18, and YoAnthony Ragosa-Cruz, 20, both of New Brunswick for receiving stolen property.
An investigation revealed that four iPhones valued at $4,000 were fraudulently purchased online and shipped to an address within Evesham Township. Surveillance was conducted on the delivery location and both suspects were arrested once they arrived and retrieve the package.
Grullon-DeLarosa and Ragosa-Cruz were released on their own recognizance and given mandatory court dates.