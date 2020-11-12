CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County Freeholder Board and Camden County Health Department will open a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site on the Cherry Hill Campus of Camden County College beginning Nov. 12. As cases continue to rise in the county and state, this new site will allow more people to get tested for COVID-19.
The testing site will be set up in the parking lot of Camden County College located at 1889 Marlton Pike East in Cherry Hill (the corner of Springdale Road and Route 70) and will be open Monday through Friday, Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“We are grateful for Camden County’s continued partnership in setting up this convenient new COVID-19 testing site and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant by wearing masks around others and physically distancing as the virus continues to spread,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.
“As we’ve seen, COVID-19 is continues to be a major challenge. We are fortunate to be able to provide another testing site for everyone who needs it, but the best way to protect yourself and those around you is to wear masks in public, avoid places where you cannot physically distance from others, and wash your hands often so you won’t need a test,” said Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
The testing site is open to county residents, by appointment, who have symptoms and meet other criteria (exposure, pending surgery/procedure, travel, school, work, or daycare requirements). For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 856-968-7100 or email covid19swabsite@cooperhealth.edu.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with Cooper to provide numerous community-based COVID-19 testing site to serve the needs of the citizens of Camden County,” said Louis Cappelli Jr., Camden County Freeholder Director.
“As the entire country and state continues to respond to the newest COVID-19 surge, it remains imperative that county residents have access and opportunity to testing. This initiative combined with social distancing and other mitigation factors will help us break the back of this virus.”