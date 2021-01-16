CHERRY HILL >> Vantage Commercial has announce a successful retail lease at Allison Shopping Center, located on Maple Avenue at Route 70 West in Marlton.
Monica Walsh, Director of Client Services at Vantage Commercial, and Mike Gries, Sales Associate worked closely with the owner, Davis Enterprises, and the Kuzbari family to ensure the transaction.
The incoming tenants are continuing a 30-year family tradition of restaurant ownership in the area. The owners will bring the knowledge and success the family has had at nearby Pita Pocket, Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Original Apple Pizza to the new restaurant - which will serve fresh meats, and vegan options among other Mediterranean cuisine.
“Mike and the Vantage team did an all-around great job. Making everything easy for us and staying professional. They helped us find an amazing location for our restaurant, The Olive Pit," said Nazir Kuzbari.
Opening of the restaurant is targeted for mid-2021 – representing a seamless transition of tenants for Davis Enterprises.