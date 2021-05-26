WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Health Department continues to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to residents who want the strong protection against the disease and has scheduled upcoming community vaccination clinics throughout the county.
This month alone, the Health Department has already held seven community clinics in Willingboro, Westampton, Pemberton, Bordentown Township and Chesterfield as part of its efforts to reach those still not vaccinated. There are several additional walk-up clinics planned in Edgewater Park, Palmyra, Bass River, Florence, Burlington City and Tabernacle.
More than 427,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to Burlington County residents, and more than 204,000 Burlington County residents have now been fully vaccinated.
“We’ve made tremendous progress, but there’s still people who have not yet received the vaccine’s strong protection,” said Burlington County Health Department Director Dr. Herb Conaway. “We’re bringing vaccine directly to communities where people live and work to make it easy to get their shot. The vaccines are safe and convenient and getting as many people as possible vaccinated is the key to putting this pandemic behind us.”
Upcoming walk-up clinics are scheduled for the following days and locations:
• May 27, from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park. Moderna vaccine will be administered and a second dose clinic will be held at the same location on June 24;
• June 1, from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Palmyra Community Center, 300 West Broad Street, Palmyra. Moderna vaccine will be administered. A second dose clinic will be held at the location on June 29;
• June 2 from 10 AM to noon at the Former Mosquito Commission Building, 42 East Greenbush Road, Bass River. Pfizer vaccine will be available for children 12 and up. A second dose clinic will be held at the location on June 23;
• June 3 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Florence Municipal Building, 711 Broad Street, Florence. Moderna vaccine will be administered. A second dose clinic will be held at the location on July 1;
• June 5 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Keegan Recreational Center, 522 Wood Street, Burlington. Single doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered;
• June 5 from 9 AM to 12 PM at the Tabernacle Fire Company, 76 Hawkin Road and Route 206, Tabernacle. Pfizer vaccine will be available for children 12 and up. A second dose clinic will be held at the location on June 26.
As part of the vaccination effort, Burlington County has launched a door-to-door, phone and text outreach campaign to encourage residents to attend a clinic or make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Teams will begin going into communities in Pemberton this week. Members of the Vaccine Outreach Team will always wear masks and observe appropriate social distancing protocols while engaging residents. Teams will wear reflective yellow vests, identification badges, and leave-behind materials to identify themselves.
The outreach effort is designed to inform all Burlington County residents about the COVID-19 vaccine in order to make an informed decision about the vaccination. Teams will also provide residents with much-needed resources to combat economic hardship, rental or housing assistance, food, and COVID-19 testing.
All information provided to the Vaccine Outreach Teams is confidential and will be used to assist the County to respond to residents’ needs and deliver resources they can use.
The County Health Department also continues to vaccinate homebound residents and other vulnerable populations with its mobile vaccination program, and it continues to assist with operations at the Burlington County Vaccine Mega-Site at the Moorestown Mall, where more than 300,000 people have received vaccine.
Walk-ins are now welcome at the Mega-Site, along with children 12 and up.