NEWARK >> NJ TRANSIT customers are welcome to make purchases at rail ticket windows once again beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8. Ticket window purchases were temporarily suspended as a precaution to protect customers and employees against the spread of COVID-19.
NJ TRANSIT bus ticket windows were reopened in August. Customers seeking to minimize touchpoints are encouraged to continue purchasing tickets using the NJ TRANSIT mobile app and ticket vending machines (TVMs).
“As more customers increasingly return to our system, we are pleased to be able to safely reopen ticket windows for our customers, giving them another option to purchase tickets,” said NJ TRANSIT President and CEO Kevin Corbett. “While ticket agents are back at their windows, everyone needs to remain as vigilant as ever before, and continue to practice social distancing and wearing a face covering for everyone’s protection.”
Customers will see signage posted in stations reminding them to MASK SAFE and WAIT SAFE while waiting on line at ticket windows. Customers are required to wear masks during their entire NJ TRANSIT journey, that includes on all public transit vehicles and all NJ TRANSIT owned public spaces (e.g. stairs, platforms and stations), regardless of physical distance.
The enhanced cleaning and disinfecting regimen in stations will continue and includes additional disinfecting of frequent customer touch points such as ticket vending machines, handrails and door handles.
Customers are reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. All customers on NJ TRANSIT vehicles are strongly advised to continue utilizing safe practices including:
• Wear a face covering
• Be cognizant of distancing
• Wash your hands
• Stay safe
