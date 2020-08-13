NEWARK >> The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded NJ TRANSIT more than two million dollars in grant money to purchase and install new security cameras and related equipment at dozens of locations in South Jersey.
“We’re pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has selected NJ TRANSIT for this competitive grant,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett. “This equipment will be pivotal in protecting our customers and our vital transportation infrastructure.”
“The upgrades to our camera system made possible with this grant will greatly enhance our ability to keep the traveling public safe,” said Senior Vice President, Chief of Police and Office of Emergency Management Christopher Trucillo.
“NJ TRANSIT continues to invest and upgrade our technologies and build new capabilities. Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) systems will enable NJ TRANSIT to better protect the public and facilities that are crucial to regional transportation and public safety,” said William Viqueira, Chief Financial Officer at NJ TRANSIT.
NJ TRANSIT has been awarded $2,339,700 from the Transit Security Grant Program, which is awarding up to $88 million for projects nationwide. NJ TRANSIT will use the funds to purchase more than 500 single- and multi-sensor cameras as well as specialized video-recording equipment.
The new cameras will replace analog cameras and other equipment that has come to the end of its working life. The cameras are equipped with tracking and intrusion-detection software and with other detection features.
The integrated CCTV equipment will be installed at several NJ TRANSIT locations in South Jersey, including 21 locations along the River LINE Light Rail system. Cameras will also be installed at the Hamilton, Princeton Junction, Absecon, Hammonton, Cherry Hill and Long Branch rail stations. More equipment will be installed at bus garages in Hamilton, Newton and Washington, as well as at five communications towers. New cameras are also coming to the Bay Head Yard, Brielle and Shark River bridges.
The cameras and other improvements are intended to strengthen security along the Atlantic City and Northeast Corridor rail lines and other transportation infrastructure serving Philadelphia. The upgrades are also focused on protecting infrastructure and passengers in Camden and Trenton.