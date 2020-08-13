GLASSBORO >> With the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) agreeing to adjust the format of its conference basketball schedules in response to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowan University has announced that its men's and women's basketball teams will not compete until after January 1, 2021. Additionally, there will be no competition for Rowan's other winter sports - men's and women's swimming & diving and men's and women's indoor track & field - until after January 1.
The NJAC Board of Athletic Administrators decided to reduce the number of NJAC basketball conference games played by each team from 18 to 9 followed by a post-season tournament that could include 3 additional games and will delay the start of NJAC conference play in basketball until January 20.
Recent NCAA legislation allows student-athletes to retain a year of eligibility for potential future use, if an abbreviated schedule this year is 50 percent or less of the maximum schedule. It is the hope of Rowan and the NJAC to provide opportunities for student-athletes in the fall and winter sports to compete for conference championships, while retaining future eligibility, if public health conditions allow for greater safety.