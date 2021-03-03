ROBBINSVILLE >> In a memo to member schools, the NJSIAA has shared plans for a streamlined, state individual wrestling tournament for both girls and boys. Because the 2021 wrestling season has been so impacted by COVID, there will be no district-level competition – instead, the tournament will begin at the regional level, on April 3 for girls and on April 17 and 18 for boys. No team tournament will be held this season.
A selection committee will determine participants for both the girls and boys regional competitions. For girls, a total of eight wrestlers will be seeded per weight class for each of the two regions, while 16 boys will be seeded per weight class for each of the four, newly created combined regions. For both girls and boys, the wrestlers who place in the top four in their weight class, in each region, will advance to the state-level competition. The state finals will be held on April 10 for girls and on April 24 and 25 for boys.
Venues for the regional and state competitions have yet to be finalized. While all plans are subject to change based on virus-related considerations, determinations related to occupancy – including spectators – will be based on government mandates in effect at the time of the event.
“Nothing about this past year has been fair or easy, but given the circumstances, this framework provides our student athletes an opportunity to compete at the highest level,” said NJSIAA COO Colleen Maguire. “Ultimately, health data and trends will determine if a tournament of this type will be possible. The formula is simple – the fewer the cases, the more opportunity to compete.”