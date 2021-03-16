ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) has announced the locations for its individual state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.

Sites and dates are as follows:

Girls Regional, April 3

North – Union High School

South – Williamstown High School

Girls Finals, April 10

Phillipsburg High School

Boys Regional, April 17-18

North I – Mount Olive High School

North II – Union High School

Central – Hunterdon Central High school

South – Cherry Hill East High School

Boys State Finals, April 24-25

Phillipsburg High School

“We’re extremely appreciative of our member schools – Union, Williamstown, Mount Olive, Hunterdon Central, Cherry Hill East, and Phillipsburg high schools – who will be opening their doors to help host various segments of this this year’s individual state tournament,” said Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA’s Chief Operating Officer. “These schools have gone above and beyond to serve the wrestling community and our student-athletes. They deserve our sincerest thanks.”

All events will be streamed live and free on www.nj.com.

comments powered by Disqus