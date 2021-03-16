ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) has announced the locations for its individual state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.
Sites and dates are as follows:
Girls Regional, April 3
North – Union High School
South – Williamstown High School
Girls Finals, April 10
Phillipsburg High School
Boys Regional, April 17-18
North I – Mount Olive High School
North II – Union High School
Central – Hunterdon Central High school
South – Cherry Hill East High School
Boys State Finals, April 24-25
Phillipsburg High School
“We’re extremely appreciative of our member schools – Union, Williamstown, Mount Olive, Hunterdon Central, Cherry Hill East, and Phillipsburg high schools – who will be opening their doors to help host various segments of this this year’s individual state tournament,” said Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA’s Chief Operating Officer. “These schools have gone above and beyond to serve the wrestling community and our student-athletes. They deserve our sincerest thanks.”
All events will be streamed live and free on www.nj.com.