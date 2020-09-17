ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), in coordination with officers of its Football Leagues & Conferences Committee, has announced plans for the 2020 football post-season. To be known as “Football Post-Season Groupings,” these playoff games will be played during Week 7 and Week 8 of the season.
Key points are as follows:
• Participation in Football Post-Season Groupings will be open to any school wishing to participate.
• The state’s various football leagues and conferences will take the lead in grouping their member schools into pools that will participate in a two-game series.
• These groupings will take into consideration each school’s enrollment and geography, while striving for competitive balance.
• NJSIAA will solicit intent cards from all schools and will distribute a summary to each league and conference as soon as possible following the November 2, 2020 deadline. Specifically, these intent cards indicate whether a school wishes to be included in Football Post-Season Groupings.
• NJSIAA will facilitate coordination between leagues and conferences whenever such coordination is necessary to complete groupings.
• NJSIAA will host a seeding committee meeting of representatives from all five leagues and conferences. The seeding committee will meet the weekend of November 7; this meeting will be closed to the press.
• All post-season groupings will be announced by NJSIAA on Sunday, November 8.
• NJSIAA will schedule and assign all games for Week 7 and Week 8.
• NJSIAA will not provide awards or trophies during the post-season.
Unlike previous years, the United Power Rank (UPR) won’t be calculated and maintained during the 2020 season. However, Gridiron NJ will continue to update the Strength Index on a weekly basis.