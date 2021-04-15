ROBBINSVILLE >> Colleen Maguire has been elevated from COO to executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA). While her leadership responsibilities remain constant, she becomes the first woman to hold this title in the association’s 103-year history.
Maguire’s new contract runs through June 2026.
A resident of Moorestown, Maguire became COO in June 2020, when NJSIAA executive director Larry White announced his phased retirement. She originally joined the association in 2014, and prior to being named COO had served as the director of finance and administration.
“Given the pandemic, the past year or so has likely been the most difficult and tumultuous in the long history of NJSIAA,” says Steve Shohfi, president of the association. “Colleen’s steady, thoughtful leadership during almost all that time is in large part responsible for New Jersey’s scholastic athletes having continued to enjoyed opportunities to compete. I’m confident she’ll make an outstanding executive director.”
“When Colleen was named COO, an evaluation process was developed to monitor her progress,” explains Mary Liz Ivins, who heads the association’s personnel committee. “To no one’s surprise, she has consistently met or exceeded expectations. And, it’s worth noting that each of the NJSIAA’s assistant directors gave their full support to her appointment as executive director.”
Prior to joining NJSIAA, Maguire worked at Commerce Bank/TD Bank, based in Cherry Hill, and began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Washington, DC. She’s a summa cum laude graduate of George Washington University with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree and earned her certified public accountant license in 1998. The captain of the George Washington basketball team, Maguire was inducted into the university’s athletic hall of fame in 2008.
About the NJSIAA
Established in 1918, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of 436 accredited public and non-public high schools. A member of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NJSIAA conducts tournaments and crowns champions in 33 sports. Championship competition for girls is sponsored in basketball, bowling, cross country, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, outdoor track, winter track, volleyball, and wrestling. Boys’ championships are determined in baseball, basketball, bowling, cross country, fencing, football, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, outdoor track, winter track, volleyball, and wrestling.