ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) has established a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee to provide guidance, leadership, and programming in support of NJSIAA’s commitment to an environment in which everyone is treated fairly and respectfully, has equal access to opportunities and resources, and can participate fully in interscholastic athletics.
“Diversity and inclusion are integral to the ongoing evolution of the NJSIAA,” said Colleen Maguire, the association’s executive director. “In a rapidly changing society, NJSIAA is committed to remaining on the forefront of issues that include – and go beyond – race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, and gender identity. We’ve a assembled a stellar group of leaders who will play a pivotal role in shaping our diversity efforts moving forward.”
Members of the committee include:
• Jason Corley, AD, Long Branch HS – Chair
• Michael Nitti, Superintendent, Ewing Public Schools
• Judy Finch-Johnson, Assistant Superintendent, Elizabeth HS
• RJ Kiem, Principal, Paramus HS
• Liz Aranjo, District Supervisor – Athletics, Newark Public School System
• Mark Phillips, AD, Camden HS
• Tarig Holman, Coach, JFK Iselin Memorial HS and the New Jersey Minority Coaches Association.
The group will hold a kickoff meeting later this month and will develop both short and long-term goals.