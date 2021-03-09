ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) announced March 9 it will hold a Gymnastics Senior Showcase event on April 24.
Competition will take place at two still-to-be-named regional sites, one north and one south. Up to 80 senior gymnasts will be invited to compete at each regional location, and awards will be provided to the top 15 finishers in each of the four events (floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam, and vault).
“We’re tremendously excited to showcase the talents of New Jersey’s outstanding high school gymnasts,” said Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer. “The past year has been so challenging to all our student athletes, so we’re delighted to be offering this showcase event for our high school seniors.”