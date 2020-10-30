ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) released the following statement Oct. 29 in regards to the winter scholastic sports season:
“While we’ve announced a basic framework for season 2 – this year’s designation for our traditional winter season – planning remains preliminary and subject to change, particularly given current health information. No formal decisions have been made about post-season play, including individual wrestling contests. Certainly, we welcome input from our various sports committees and active volunteers, but it’s important to keep in mind that nothing is final until NJSIAA makes a formal announcement. As we noted in May, during a time of tremendous uncertainty, it’s not uncommon for rumors to circulate. Often, even well-intentioned suggestions can trigger an “infodemic” of mis-information. When it comes to high school sports in New Jersey, please reference only reputable information sources, with an emphasis on state agencies, the NJSIAA, and your school district’s official channels.”