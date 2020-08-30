ROBBINSVILLE >> As it continues addressing challenges unique to the coronavirus pandemic, the NJSIAA Aug. 28 released updated guidelines related to transfers and spectators attending games.
Regarding transfers, while NJSIAA will continue to prohibit students from transferring for athletic advantage, it has modified what it identifies as “athletic advantage.” For the 2020-21 school year, a transfer for athletic advantage will not include a transfer made because the student’s school cancels or postpones an athletic program due to the pandemic. However any student who transfers after Sept. 1, regardless of the reason, will be required to sit for half of the fall season, or 30 days, whichever is shorter.
As for spectators, schools are required to obey the outdoor gathering limit in place at that time. Currently, the limit on outdoor gatherings is 500 people. However, this limit will not include participants or individuals that are on the field of play (coaches, officials, trainers, etc.).
“Our primary focus has and will continue to be providing student-athletes as many opportunities as possible to play the sports they love,” says Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA’s chief operating officer. “So, whenever necessary or appropriate, we’ll revise regulations to accommodate the peculiarities of this unusual year. That’s what we’ve done today, and that’s what we’ll continue to do, as needed.”
For more information, visit www.njsiaa.org.