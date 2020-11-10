ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Nov. 9 released the following statement in response to Governor Phil Murphy's remarks that day:
“We welcome Governor Murphy’s announcement today prohibiting interstate competition for all indoor sports below the college level. NJSIAA already had restrictions in place related to interstate competition during the fall, and for the upcoming winter seasons. So, while today’s announcement doesn’t alter our current guidelines, it does support our limitations on indoor sports activities.”