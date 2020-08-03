“The NJSIAA welcomes Governor Murphy’s stated support for a fall return of high school sports, and we’re delighted that our return-to-play plan is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Based on initial reports, we estimate that the majority of our 435 public and non-public, member high schools are running sanctioned workouts, and by next week many will already be in Phase 2. Overall, our student-athletes are currently engaged both in conditioning drills and off-season, simulated play – and initial reports from coaches and school officials are quite positive.
“But – as is the case with society as a whole – the biggest threat to health and safety comes not from organized activities like athletic practices, but from large, off-field gatherings and parties. We’re eager to begin our seasons in mid-September, and the degree of success we all enjoy in large part depends on our student-athletes recognizing that risky behaviors could abruptly end their season.
"Contingency plans are being developed, but we’re strongly committed to our plan and to supporting school administrators as they prepare return-to-school strategies. We strongly urge our member schools to remain hopeful and steadfast in their support of extracurricular opportunities like scholastic sports, particularly given published reports that indicate an absence of structured activities leads teens to engage in activities that spread the virus.”