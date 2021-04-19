GLASSBORO >> Ryan Murphy and Ryan Mostrangeli each hit solo home runs and the Profs got strong pitching performances from Eli Atiya and Donald Zellman as #17 Rowan (11-3; 9-1 NJAC) swept second-place William Paterson (16-5; 7-3) in an New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader, winning 6-0 and 8-3, on Saturday.
In the doubleheader, Murphy was 4-for-8 with two runs, four RBIs, a double, triple and home run. Chris Curcio went 5-for-8 with a run and RBI, and Ryan McIsaac went 4-for-8 with three runs scored.
GAME 1
The Profs scored first as Ryan McIsaac led off Rowan's first inning with a triple and was brought home on a double by Chris Curcio. In the fourth, Murphy singled and eventually advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Jason Bobiak as the Profs increased the lead to 2-0.
Rowan added three in the seventh inning when McIsaac doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Murphy then hit a two-run double to bring in Kokos (walk) and Curcio (single).
The Profs added one more in the eight as Bobiak and Jared Marks were each hit by pitches and Victor Cruz singled but moved to second on the throw, allowing Bobiak to score.
Eli Atiya (3-1) earned the victory for the Profs, as he struck out eight and allowed just four hits in seven scoreless innings. Jean Sapini pitched two hitless innings in relief to preserve the shutout.
Curcio was 3-for-4 in the game with a double, while Murphy and McIsaac each went 2-for-4 with doubles, with McIsaac also adding a triple.
GAME 2
Zellman (2-0) earned his second win by going six innings and striking out four. Jason O'Neill earned his first save as a Prof as he pitched three innings in relief.
Rowan scored again in the first inning of Game 2 as Alex Kokos singled and was driven home on the second triple of the day by Murphy.
William Paterson took a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the third on a single from Dylan Habeeb and then back-to-back doubles by Steve Yelin and Carson Weis. The Profs tied it up in the bottom half of the inning on a leadoff home run by Ryan Mostrangeli, his first of the year. Mostrangeli was 3-for-4 in the game with one run and two RBI.
The Profs scored the go-ahead runs in the sixth when Victor Cruz entered the game as the designated hitter and walked. He was advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Eric DiDomenico and scored on a Bobiak single. Bobiak moved to second on a balk by reliever Zac Polzer, moved to third on a sacrifice and came home on a double by Mostrangeli, to give Rowan a 4-2 lead.
A solo home run by Murphy, his fourth of the year, started the Profs' scoring in the seventh. DiDomenico singled and then crossed the plate on a triple by Bobiak, who later scored on a wild pitch to give Rowan a 7-2 lead.
In the eighth, McIsaac was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced on a single from Bobiak and scored the Profs' final run on a sacrifice fly by Alex Kokos.
William Paterson could muster only one more run in the top of the ninth off O'Neill as the Profs completed the sweep.
Rowan returns to action on Thursday, hosting TCNJ in a single game at 3:30 p.m.