Sidelined from speaking engagements and exhibiting his work during the pandemic, noted Pinelands photographer Albert D. Horner of Medford Lakes is still keeping busy. He’s been out in the field capturing new images for his portfolio and is offering socially distant book signings of his monograph, “Pinelands -- New Jersey’s Suburban Wilderness.”
The coffee table book features some 80 luminous images celebrating the oak and pine forests, cedar swamps, meandering waterways and native wildflowers that make the Pine Barrens a place like no other.
Until he can meet audiences again in person, Horner will sign and ship copies of his book for gift-giving. For more information, visit www.pinelandsimagery.com.