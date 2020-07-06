During this pandemic, children are at great risk of abuse and neglect and are under-served by an over-stressed system. Learn how to become an advocate for these children in Burlington County.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children of Mercer and Burlington counties will conduct online training this summer and fall to recruit volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
CASA and its volunteers speak for children in court, serve as fact finders for the family court judges and safeguard the interests of the children while they are in the foster care system.
The program has scheduled information sessions online this summer at 1:30 p.m. for July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and 25. Individual sessions can be scheduled at the convenience of interested volunteers. The sessions are less than one hour and are held online via the Zoom application.
To receive an invitation, or for more information, contact Harry Cassidy at hcassidy@casamercer.org or sign up for a session at www.casaMB.org.