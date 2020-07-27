MOUNT LAUREL >> The Sisterhood of Adath Emanu-El will sponsor its Outdoor Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 205 Elbo Lane here.
There will a wide variety of vendors, music, snacks and for an extra special treat, Mister Softee will be available for purchase starting at 10:30 a.m.
Proceeds support Adath Emanu-El’s congregation, youth and social action programs. Vendors also welcomed. Tables will be safely spaced and masks are required while attending the fair. All precautions will be taken to provide a safe environment.