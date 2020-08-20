Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 56-year-old Pemberton Township man pled guilty Aug. 17 in Superior Court to possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography and making the material available for others to download.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Guy Valachovic, of Weymouth Road, was charged two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree) in exchange for an eight-year sentence in New Jersey state prison. The Hon. Terrence R. Cook, P.J.Cr., scheduled sentencing for Feb. 13, 2021.
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Valachovic’s online activities from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office. Valachovic was charged in August 2019 and taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his residence that resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices.
Valachovic is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.